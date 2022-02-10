JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the city's first murder of 2018.
Back in November, a jury convicted 56-year-old Aasim I. Karim of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for the murder conviction and 10 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences are set to run concurrently.
According to court records, Thomas J. Rice III was found outside the driver's door of his vehicle near the roadway in the area of Highway 40 and Manchester Avenue.
He had been shot and a spent shell was found nearby.
A witness said that Karim had recently threated to shoot Rice.
Video surveillance showed Rice's vehicle being followed by a vehicle that looked like one Karim was known to drive.
On top of that, the authorities found shell casings while searching Karim's residence. They matched the gun used at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.