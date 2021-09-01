JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old Oak Grove man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting one person and wounding another in 2018.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, a jury found David A. Harris guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action back in July.
The charges came in connection with a shooting that happened on Sept. 18, 2018 in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive in Independence. That shooting took the life of 20-year-old Mary K. Schmitz and wounded another person.
Today, a judge sentenced Harris to 25 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and one of the armed criminal action charges. The judge also sentenced him to 10 years for the first-degree assault charge and the other armed criminal action charge. The sentences were set to run concurrently.
According to court records, Independence police went to the scene of the shooting, an apartment, and found both victims in the fall of 2018. A witness identified the shooter as a person who was wearing all black.
Police then went to a nearby area after callers said there was a suspicious man in the area who was wearing all black and knocking on doors.
In an interview with that man, who we now know is Harris, he told police he shot both victims after going to the apartment on Quail Creek Drive.
