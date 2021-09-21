JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife outside an Independence home last summer.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, a jury convicted 64-year-old Larnell McDonald of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action this April.
Today, a judge sentenced McDonald to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and 20 years for the armed criminal action conviction. They were set to run consecutively.
According to court records, police went to the 2600 block of S. Arlington Ave. in Independence on Aug. 16, 2020, following a reported domestic dispute.
As officers approached the house, they heard a single gunshot.
Then, Larnell McDonald exited the residence and police detained him.
He said that a gun accidentally went off. When asked if his wife was OK, he said, "no."
Ultimately, officers found she had been shot in the head.
Police found that the victim, Kimah McDonald, had texted her brother and said Larnell McDonald had been threatening her.
Kimah McDonald's brother showed the police the text messages his sister had sent him. He also told police that the McDonalds were possibly separating.
Larnell McDonald told police that the gun "just went off" and when asked why he'd pointed it at her he said, "I shouldn't have did it."
