LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for pointing a gun at a Lansing officer.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 24-year-old Chase Garnett received the sentence for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
According to Thompson, Lansing police received a call from a driver who had seen a vehicle and someone possibly pointing a gun on Sept. 23, 2021.
Officers arrived and saw a vehicle that matched the description they were given. They also saw someone in the vehicle littering.
Officers were able to pull the vehicle over, but it drove off without stopping for the officer.
As the officer initiated a pursuit, he saw a person (later identified as Chase Garnett) lean out of the vehicle and point a gun at him.
When officers were finally able to stop the vehicle, police found the gun on the side of the road near it.
County Attorney Thompson said, "Officers will never get enough credit for what they risk every day they put on a uniform. This is an example of why we need to always thank an officer. Fortunately, no one got hurt."
