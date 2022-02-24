LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for hitting a pedestrian while he was drag racing on a stolen motorcycle.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 37-year-old Justen Michael McCarter received a sentence of 42 months for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motorcycle.
Thompson says that an individual named Adam Wheeler was crossing the street at 12th and Ottawa on March 1, 2020.
At that time, Wheeler was hit by the stolen motorcycle McCarter was riding.
The motorcycle was ultimately found 150 feet away from where McCarter was laying.
Witnesses confirmed that McCarter was drag racing at the time.
Thompson said that Wheeler lost his life and McCarter lost an arm, due to this.
County Attorney Thompson said, "This is such an irresponsible and reprehensible tragedy. No one should have been on that motorcycle, nor drag racing. No one should have died. No amount of punishment can be commensurate with the loss the family and friends have when losing their loved one."
