JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman inside her own residence at knifepoint.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 27-year-old Spencer M. Franklin had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
On Monday, Franklin was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the sodomy conviction, five years for the assault conviction, and three years for each of the armed criminal action convictions.
The judge did set the sentences to run consecutively, which is what the state requested. That leads to a total of 25 years in prison.
The crimes occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2018 in the 8000 block of E. 88th St. The woman had awakened to see Franklin standing in her bedroom and he ultimately ordered her to perform a sexual act on him. She initially complied out of fear for her life, but felt that Franklin would stab her no matter what and knew she had to escape. She then fought back, biting down upon Franklin's appendage, and that was when he stabbed her.
The woman was able to get to the front door and came across a witness there. They were then able to run and seek help.
On Monday, the survivors detailed in court the trauma that the crimes had created for them.
They thanked the police, detectives, hospital staff, and prosecutors for their work in bringing justice in this case.
