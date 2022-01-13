PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for an armed robbery at a Waffle House near KCI.

According to Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd, a jury convicted 22-year-old Marqus Wilson back in October of first-degree robbery. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison on that conviction; he must serve 21.25 years before he is eligible for parole.

KCPD officers went to the Waffle House at 9750 NW Prairie View Road on Oct. 30, 2018, after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery.

When they arrived, employees told them that two masked suspects had come in and demanded money. One of them had a gun. The other, who was later identified as Wilson, had a knife.

An employee testified during the trial that the gunman pointed his gun a the wall and fired off a round after a coworker had told him that it looked like a fake gun.

Wilson then jumped on the booth next to the register and said:

"We’re on meth. Just give us the money. I’ll kill you."

The victim also testified that Wilson had swung the knife at her face.

The two were given about $300 and then they fled the scene.

Initially, Wilson told detectives that he wasn't involved in this robbery. However, he ultimately confessed and identified his accomplice.

"Fortunately, no one was physically injured in this robbery, but jurors heard about the deep emotional scars left on the victims as a result of this crime," Zahnd said. "Criminals who brandish weapons in Platte County should expect to pay a heavy price."

"This sentence again sends an important message: If you commit a violent crime in Platte County, you will face decades in prison," Zahnd said.

