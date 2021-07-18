JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after shooting and injuring a city bus passenger last spring.
On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced 52-year-old Larry J. Harris to 22 years in prison for a first-degree assault conviction and 15 years in prison for an armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run concurrently.
A jury had convicted Harris of those charges in May.
According to court records, the shooting happened on May 30, 2020 as a Kansas City bus was pulling up to a bus stop near Independence Avenue and Olive Street.
Witnesses said the bus had pulled up when Harris fired a shot into it from the sidewalk, hitting a passenger on the bus in the back.
That victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
