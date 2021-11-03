JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in July of last year.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 43-year-old Ryan D. Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August. He was sentenced this Tuesday.
According to court documents filed today, Independence police officers went to the 3600 block of S. Greenwich Lane after receiving reports that a man had shot his wife.
When officers arrived, they saw a man yelling, "That man shot my mom."
Then, a Jeep left the residence. Officers were able to stop it and take Smith into custody.
Officers found the victim's body inside the residence.
Smith initially told police that his wife, Daina M. Smith, had been shot by a stranger.
Her sons, however, told police that once of them had received call from a family friend who said Ryan Smith had told him something bad had happened to his mom.
When he called him, Ryan Smith said, "I shot your mom in the head. I need help."
Witnesses said the victim had been unhappy with Smith's drinking.
