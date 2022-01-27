JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who was a nurse at an Independence hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a patient of his.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel was convicted in November of first-degree rape or attempted rape after a bench trial.
Today, the 38-year-old was sentenced to spend 20 years in a Missouri prison.
He was charged back in June of 2019.
According to court documents, a patient at Centerpoint had told police that she was raped by her nurse. Police identified that nurse as Emmanuel.
The survivor told police that he had been cleaning her when he inserted his fingers and genitalia into her.
At the time, she was being given morphine and other narcotics for pain management. However, she did say that she told Emmanuel several times that he was hurting her and asked him to stop.
Another nurse at Centerpoint, who was in a relationship with Emmanuel, said he'd called her and said he was going to Nigeria because he'd been accused of rape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.