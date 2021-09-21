JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a fellow 19-year-old outside a Raytown pool hall in 2019.
Logan England, now 21 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Today, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the murder conviction and three years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run concurrently.
According to court records, 19-year-old Riley McCracken was fatally shot in the parking lot near the Raytown Recreation pool hall on E. 63rd St. in Raytown on March 4, 2019.
During the investigation, witnesses identified England in a video of the shooting and England acknowledged shooting McCracken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.