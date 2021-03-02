JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally beating a woman to death several years ago.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 62-year-old Kevin O. Hurley was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.
According to court records, Brandy K. Helbock-Castaneda's sister told the KCPD that she was missing and had last been seen on Dec. 5, 2015.
Then, on Jan. 8, 2016, Kansas City police responded to the 4900 block of Brooklyn Avenue after someone reported locating a body.
Police found that the body was in a black trash bag and was that of Helbock-Castaneda.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.
A DNA sample taken from her left ankle matched to Hurley, who was serving life in prison with parole for murder. Further testing showed DNA from a rope around the victim's hips matched to Hurley.
Hurley denied knowing the victim.
