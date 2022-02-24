LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth resident has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for shooting into an apartment building that was occupied.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 27-year-old Darvin Elliott Thomas received a sentenced of 24 months for shooting into an occupied dwelling.
On Aug. 23, 2020, multiple gunshots could be heard in the area of Martin Luther King Drive. Ultimately, 16 shell casings were found.
Neighbors told the authorities that bullets had entered the outside of the residences.
Surveillance video was used to identify Thomas as the shooter.
During sentencing, Thomas said that he was not in the right headspace when this happened.
County Attorney Thompson said, "Any responsible gun owner knows there is a time a place for using firearms. This was such an extremely dangerous situation and we are lucky no one got hurt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.