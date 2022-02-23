KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatally shooting the mother of his children last summer.
Christopher L. Spears, 34, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 14 and three years in prison, respectively. The judge set those sentences to run consecutively.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4300 block of E. Linwood Boulevard after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three minors inside who said their mother and father had been arguing. They said their father, later identified as Spears, then shot their mother.
Police found their mother, Andrea Dean, dead at the scene.
Spears went to a local fire station and stated that he had killed the mother of his children. He then turned over a weapon.
Spears told police that he and Dean had argued and were tussling over a gun when it went off. He then said he shot her in the head.
Previous coverage from KCTV5 News:
Family, friends gather to remember mother fatally shot in Kansas City
Man charged with murder after mother of his children is fatally shot
KCPD investigating after woman is fatally shot on Sunday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.