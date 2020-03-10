OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to three years in prison for washing the ink off $1 bills in an Overland Park hotel room and reprinting them to look like $100 bills.
The U.S. attorney's office says 51-year-old John Sebestyen, of Mission Viejo, California, also was ordered Monday to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution. Two other co-defendants previously were sentenced in the case.
They were caught after an Overland Park hotel employee reported seeing them throwing trash away in containers that weren't near their rooms. Prosecutors say the suspects were trying to dispose of evidence that they were alerting money.
Charging documents say they used the fake $100 bills to purchase items from retailers in the Kansas City metro area, including Target. In some cases, they returned items for cash refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.