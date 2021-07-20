JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Erin Langhofer as she stood near food trucks at a First Friday event in 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Deon'te Copkney was sentenced to 18 years in prison for second-degree murder and 3 years in prison for armed criminal action. Those sentences were set to run concurrently.
Copkney will get credit for time served, according to the prosecutor's office. He has been in jail since Aug. 2, 2019.
Copkney had pleaded guilty to the charges in May of this year.
According to court records, the fatal shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019. At that time, officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the area of E. 18th Street and Main Street.
There, they found the victim later identified as Erin Langhofer. She had been near the food trucks in the area and was not involved in any altercation prior to the gunfire.
Officers then began running after three males who were fleeing the scene. One of those males was ordered to stop and dropped a gun before lying on the ground. He identified himself as Deon'te Copkney.
The 9mm gun he dropped was later confirmed to have fired the 9mm shell casings found near the scene of the shooting.
Copkney told detectives that he was the only one who'd fired shots, which happened after he and others were involved in a physical altercation near the food trucks.
