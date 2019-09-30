JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who was driving drunk when his car collided with another vehicle and killed a newlywed couple has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Preston Moore, 30 was sentenced Friday for two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while suspended after a previous DWI conviction. The judge set the sentences to run consecutively for a total sentence of 26 years.

KC man charged in crash that killed 2 on 71 Highway at I-435 A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the vehicular deaths of Laura and Ryan Humphrey.

Jackson County prosecutors said Moore was driving south in northbound lanes of Interstate 49 in November 2017. His car collided head-on with a car carrying 29-year-old Laura Humphrey and 31-year-old Ryan Humphrey, of Kansas City. They died at the scene.

The couple had been married less than nine months.

A witness told police that Moore was going was south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told police he appeared to be driving over 100 mph just before the crash. An open liquor bottle was later found in his vehicle. Toxicology results showed that he had an elevated level of alcohol in his system.