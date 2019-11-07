LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Wednesday, a man was sentenced a little over two and a half years in in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from his brother.
Christopher Haugland pleaded not guilty on Oct. 4 to the charge of theft.
According to the judge, Haugland went it the Exchange Bank in Easton on April 23 and used his brother’s ID to withdraw $101,000 from his brother’s account without his permission.
He received the money in the form of cash and cashier’s checks. Haugland later cashed the checks and used two of them to buy a car from Aristocrat Motors in Johnson County, Kansas.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “This is a very sad case. Family should support you, not steal from you.”
