JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 30-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a robbery that resulted in Independence Officer Thomas Wagstaff being shot.
Ronar Santiago-Torres was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, the robbery victim’s friend called police when she saw unusual activity via a remote video feed of the victim’s home in the 3600 block of South Delaware Ave.
Officer Thomas Wagstaff responded to that 911 call and was shot in the head.
Santiago-Torres and another man forced their way into the home and pushed the homeowner up against a sliding glass door and beat him.
They tied his hands in front of him and demanded he open his safe. One of them held the victim at gunpoint while the other ransacked the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.