KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the slayings of two people in Kansas City, Kansas over 30 years ago.
Melvin Shields was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1988 deaths of Jolene Jones and Steve Ray.
Nearly 30 family members showed up in court Thursday to see the sentencing of a man they say robbed them of the life of their family members.
“We always knew we would get to this day, we just wanted to know when,” said Talishea Jones, Jolene Jones’ youngest sister. “We’re just thanking God that we were all here to see this today, that my mother is still able to see this day at 85 years old.”
It was a day 31 years in the making. Two families waited three decades for justice and a daughter grew up robbed of knowing her own parents.
“I’m 32 years old,” Niesha Ray said. “My parents have been gone for 31 years of my life.”
Jolene Jones and Steve Ray went to lunch together in April of 1988. They were found shot to death the next day at 19th and Osage in KCK.
Jones was only 27 years old at the time of the murder. Ray was 33.
“They had a child together and they were close friends,” Talishea Jones said. “We all went to church together.”
Now, the man found guilty in the murders will serve two life sentences in prison.
According to the judge, the passage of time on this case made it very difficult. There wasn’t a DNA match until 2003. Shields wasn’t charged until April 2016.
More than two dozen relatives showed up to hear the sentencing.
“I wanted to hear every single thing,” Ray said. “I wanted to know every single thing and I did that. And, it was hard and I have to think of those things as I continue to grow.”
Now, a family who credits their faith as their strength says that the weight they’ve carried for decades has been lifted.
“Though, it still doesn’t take the pain away,” Talishea Jones said.
Despite being able to sentence Shields in the deaths of Jolene Jones and Steve Ray, the judge stated in court today that there is still no known motive for their deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.