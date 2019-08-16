LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 41-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after stabbing a man he tried to cut in line in front of.
Andrew Joseph Housworth was sentenced on Friday to 162 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, which is a level 4 felony.
A jury found Housworth guilty on Oct. 24, 2017 after a two-day trial.
On Jan. 12 of that year, Housworth was at a gas station at 788 Spruce St. in Leavenworth when he tried to cut in line at the register.
Housworth got upset when the victim asked him not to cut in line and Housworth argued with him before leaving the store.
Moments later, Housworth returned, cut in line, went directly to the register, and put money on the counter.
Housworth then told the victim that he would take care of him when he came out of the store.
When the victim finished his transaction and exited the building, Housworth began yelling threats across the parking lot and then charged at the victim while pulling something from his jacket.
Housworth then stabbed the victim once in the chest before running away from the scene.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “This is an example of the egregious violence that plagues our society. We will continue to combat these issues so there are consequences to people’s actions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.