DAVIESS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Mexican national was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison without parole for his role in a Daviess county marijuana growing operation.
In February, Sergio Medina-Perez of El Monte, California pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and to possess marijuana plants with the intent to distribute, as well as illegally reentering the United States after being deported following a felony conviction.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Medina-Perez has been deported seven times, beginning in 1993. He also has charges out of California for felon in possession of a firearm, cultivating marijuana and resisting arrest.
In 2018, law enforcement seized nearly $10 million worth of plants from the property in Daviess County. Officers located approximately 2,464 cultivated marijuana plants worth $9,757,440.
Medina-Perez told law enforcement he came to Missouri from California to work as a trimmer at the marijuana grow operation. He says he was paid $100 for every pound he trimmed.
Another suspect, Miguel Pulido-Maldonado, was also sentenced in this case. He received three years without parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.