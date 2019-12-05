LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A man who told police how he planned and carried out the murder of his estranged wife in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus another 40 years.
Larry Ratliff, a 70-year-old from Grain Valley, was convicted in September of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Carolyn Ratliff, 65, was killed on Jan. 4, 2016. She was stabbed multiple times and died at a family member’s residence in the 10200 block of NE 38th St.
During the trial, jurors viewed a chilling video which showed Ratliff shortly after the murder coolly detailing to officers how he planned and carried out the murder.
He talked about stalking the woman and watching her from a distance to ensure she was alone. He also told officers he taunted the woman as she was dying.
During the trial, Ratliff took the stand to claim that he inadvertently pulled a hunting knife from a sheath while trying to retrieve his cell phone. He said he then lost control and started stabbing here.
“It’s chilling,” said Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White. “He demonstrates no affect, no sign of remorse, no weeping. Nothing.”
“Mistaking a hunting knife for a cell phone – that strains credulity,” said White.
