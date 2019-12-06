LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 23-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison after a child sustained 31 broken bones.
Robert Green, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for two counts of aggravated battery.
Green pleaded guilty to on Oct. 25.
The charges came after a 3-month-old boy was injured after being left in Green’s care while the child’s mother was working.
When she returned from work, she noticed a soft spot on the boy’s head and took him to the emergency room. Doctors determined that he had a skull fracture, which caused a hemorrhage under it, and noted several bruises.
X-rays revealed a total of 24 definite fractures, with an additional seven that were likely also fractures.
A doctor from Children’s Mercy testified that some of the fractures were in the healing stage and that others were new. The authorities were able to file the charges because doctors could determine that some happened in the past and others happened recently.
The court followed sentencing guidelines and sentenced Green to the maximum amount of time that could be ordered in the case.
Last legislative session, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson asked for legislation that would make the penalty for crimes like this harsher. That was House Bill 2394. The legislature did not pass this bill, but Thompson is hoping to have it passed this year.
“We will continue to fight for legislation that better protects our children and punishes those that hurt these helpless children.” Thompson said. “This is just one example of a case that a tougher penalty is needed for those that abuse children.”
Thompson said they filed aggravated battery and not child abuse because the aggravated battery had a higher penalty.
