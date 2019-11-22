KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man died on Friday evening.
According to the police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Winchester after someone called and said an ambulance was needed.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the residence.
The cause of his death appeared to be suspicious in nature and is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspects have been identified or arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the police's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a $25,000 reward for any tip leading to an arrest.
Police initially told the media the victim died on Thursday night. Later, they issued a correction and said he died on Friday.
