KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after an explosion in the backyard of a Kansas City home.
Emergency crews were called about 11:15 a.m. Monday to the 8400 block of Wabash Avenue.
The man is expected to survive, police say.
A bomb and arson unit and a hazmat crew have also been called to the scene.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.