Man robs Lee's Summit bank, escaped in employee's SUV with cash

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI and Lee's Summit police are investigating after a man robbed a bank and fled in an employee's vehicle.
Officers were called about 10 a.m. Thursday to Arvest Bank located at 360 South West Highway 150 on a reported armed robbery.
It was reported that a man in his early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, entered the bank, armed with a gun, and made a verbal demand for cash.
He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves and black boots. The suspect covered his face with a dark-colored mask. He was also carrying a dark blue or black backpack.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and keys to one of the employees vehicles, police said.
Investigators are requesting help locating the stolen vehicle which is a 2009 white Toyota Rav4 with possible KS license 259CZC. The vehicle has a Kansas City Royals sticker on the hood.
It was last seen westbound on Hwy. 150 in the area of South West Ward Road. If located call 911 immediately.
