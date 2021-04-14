CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man riding a stolen motorcycle who fled from police has been taken into custody.
According to Sergeant Bazzano with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a man riding a stolen vehicle fled from deputies on foot in at 210 Highway & Arlington.
Kansas City Police Department officers from Shoal Creek came to help, along with the department's helicopter.
The man was later found hiding in the woods and was arrested without incident.
No further details are available at this time.
