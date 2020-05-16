Man reports made up abduction to distract trooper from 130 pounds of weed in trunk

SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One of two men transporting a significant amount of marijuana thought it would be a good idea to report a fictitious abduction in an attempt to distract the trooper who pulled them over.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, two men in a silver car were stopped for a traffic violation on I-70 on Friday afternoon.
At some point during the stop, the passenger called in a fake kidnapping to try and distract the trooper from finding the 130 pounds of marijuana that was in trunk.
That passenger claimed that a father of a 10-year-old girl had stopped to change a tire on I-70 and another man pulled up to help. He claimed that man then fled with the girl.
There was even a made up vehicle description: A green minivan. On top of that, he said the imaginary kidnapping victim had blonde hair and was wearing a red skirt.
Well, none of the abduction story turned out to be true and the trooper did indeed end up find the pounds and pounds of weed in the car.
Those two men are now facing charges.
Nathaniel K. Bandy, a 41-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been charged with second-degree felony marijuana trafficking and misuse of 911/hindering prosecution of a felony.
James M. Clark, a 39-year-old from Vidalia, Georgia, is only facing the trafficking charge.
Both of them were taken to the Saline County Jail.
MSHP Troop A heard about this story and made the following tweet:
What do you do when ur stopped by a Trooper & you have 130lbs of drugs in the trunk?— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 16, 2020
A) Admit it like an adult
B) Say “this isn’t my car”
C) Call in a fake abduction
If you said “C” then ur like the 2 occupants arrested on EB70 yesterday in Saline Co! #NotRoleModels #MSHP pic.twitter.com/kFjrM4TbRI
