OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Blue Valley parents left a hearing confused and angry after the meeting was postponed.
The public hearing was in response to a challenge to the district's mask policy.
It had not even started when the chairman, a third party hired by the district, noticed a man in the back row who was not wearing a mask.
"We have one individual who isn't wearing a mask," the chair noted. "It's my understanding of the district rule that everyone needs to wear a mask. The hearing won't proceed until everyone's wearing a mask and if you're not you'll have to leave."
The man sat silently, smiling as the official repeated the requirement. He was wearing a suit and an Info Wars baseball cap. He did not respond to the chair or comments from parents in the room.
Frustrated, the chair ordered the room cleared.
People on both sides of the mask issue were frustrated, trying to question the man why he refused to follow the rules.
Julie Spiegel, a parent who came to voice her support for the school's mask requirement, called it "foolishness."
"He just stayed mute, smiling in his chair," she recalled. "When he was asked to leave, he was mute."
KCTV5 found out the man's name is Jerod Kasunic. He spoke against mask requirements at a Johnson County Commission meeting in the fall of 2020.
At the time, he told reporters, "It's obvious we could use county resources for something else."
Sloane Heller, another parent, confronted Kasunic as security escorted him from the building.
"You just ruined it for your own side," she pointed out. "Do you feel good about that?"
Outside, Heller said the district should have resumed the meeting after dismissing Kasunic.
"It's frustrating that, time and time again, people who are on the right side of the law and who are listening and following the rules are the ones who aren't being given the voice," she said.
A spokesperson for the Blue Valley Schools said that a security guard was checking people for masks at the door.
The district said it will hold a new hearing, which will be held virtually.
It's unclear whether the man removed his face covering after he walked in the building or simply walked in the building without a mask.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the district had not announced a date for the new hearing.
UPDATE: The new hearing will be held via Zoom at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.