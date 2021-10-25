Man pulls out gun after card is declined while trying to buy $100 worth of bamboo toilet paper

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCK police are looking for a man who pulled out a gun after his card was declined while he was trying to buy $100 worth of bamboo toilet paper in August.
The KCKPD said the incident happened happened at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the CVS at 82nd and State Avenue.
The suspect was trying to buy $100 worth of Babo toilet paper and the card he presented was declined.
He then began to walk out with the shopping cart full of toilet paper and pulled out a gun as an employee tried to stop him. The suspect then said, "You don't want to do this."
The suspect left the scene in a relatively small, dark sedan.
The suspect is described as an "elderly black male with limited use of his left arm" who was dressed nicely.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The KCKPD posted about the incident on social media, saying that they hope people will see the seriousness of the request for information despite the post being likely to "elicit a bunch of TP jokes, memes and puns."
The KCKPD said they don't want such an incident to happen again. "If he did it once over toilet paper, he will do it again over something else, and you could be the customer in line next to him."
