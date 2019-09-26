JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child who was staying at a Kansas child welfare office last year.

According to Johnson County court documents, 20-year-old Michael Hamer from Olathe pleaded guilty on Thursday to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 22.

According to previous reporting, the 13-year-old said she was sexually assaulted inside a child welfare office in Olathe as she slept in a conference room.

