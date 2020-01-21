KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's been called the most egregious act of illegal dumping in Kansas City.
Now, a man in an 18-wheeler caught dumping an actual semi-truck load of old tires near 14th Street and Kensington Avenue has pleaded guilty.
Recently, the city’s Solid Waste Department removed just over 2,000 tires in that area in less than a year.
Illegal dumping has been a known nuisance across Kansas City for some time, but now officials are saying they’ve found what may be the worst act of illegal dumping ever in KC.
Ronald Smith, 52m has been sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years probation, a $1,000 fine, plus he'll have to log 50 hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.