KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's been called the most egregious act of illegal dumping in Kansas City.

Now, a man in an 18-wheeler caught dumping an actual semi-truck load of old tires near 14th Street and Kensington Avenue has pleaded guilty. 

Recently, the city’s Solid Waste Department removed just over 2,000 tires in that area in less than a year.

Ronald Smith, 52m has been sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years probation, a $1,000 fine, plus he'll have to log 50 hours of community service.

