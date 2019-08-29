JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has pleaded guilty to a charge filed in connection with the death of his girlfriend's father.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney, Elijah Lewis King pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the April 2018 death of Andrew Slater in Overland Park.

King also pleaded guilty to trafficking contraband in connection with an incident that happened at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 1, 2019.

King is set to be sentenced on Oct. 10, 2019.

Overland Park police were called to a house in April of last year near 83rd Street and Switzer Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they found Slater had been shot and killed inside a home.