OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A 29-year-old Olathe man has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that happened outside a strip mall in February.
According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Landon James Smith pleaded guilty to an amended complaint with the charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, aggravated battery, and making a criminal threat.
On the evening of Feb. 26 of this year, Olathe police went to a strip mall in the area of 135th and Mur-Len on a call about an active shooter.
When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman who had been shot behind the Edward Jones building there.
Smith was then taken into custody after a crash happened at the intersection of Mur-Len and E. Cedar Street.
Smith is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020.
