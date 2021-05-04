JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges in connection with an incident that happened in March 2019, where shots were fired toward an elementary school in Johnson County.
According to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office, Dylan Ruffin pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of discharge of a gun into an occupied dwelling.
The court has ordered Ruffin to register as a violent offender due to these convictions.
Ruffin was convicted in connection with an incident that happened on March 1, 2019 at Highlands Elementary School in Mission, Kansas.
On that day, officers went to the area due to shots being fired in the vicinity of the school. When officers arrived, they found broken windows, bullet holes in a vehicle, and a bullet inside a classroom.
During their investigation, officers went to a neighboring house and Ruffin came outside pointing a gun at police.
Officers "immediately engaged" Ruffin, injuring him with gunfire.
Officers found number bullet holes in Ruffin's bedroom, which were in the direction of the school.
Ruffin will be sentenced on the morning of July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.