WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- A Kansas man has pleaded guilty in federal court after being charged for threatening a Black man with a knife in 2019 and telling him Paola is a "white town."
The U.S. Justice Department says 27-year-old Colton Donner pleaded guilty to a racially motivated federal hate crime. As such, he pleaded guilty to "threatening an African American man with a knife because of the man’s race, and in order to intimidate and interfere with the man’s right to fair housing."
According to court documents, Donner was driving through a residential area of Paola on Sept. 11, 2019 when he saw the victim -- a Black man -- walking on the sidewalk.
Donner stopped, got out of the car, and approached him while brandishing a knife. He then threatened the victim, yelled racial slurs, and told him that Paola is a “white town.”
Donner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the civil rights offense.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department’s Civil Rights Division said:
“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable.
Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”
U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas said:
“Any attempt to deny someone an opportunity to live where he or she chooses based on race, color or national origin is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights.
It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to prosecute such offenses to ensure the equal protection under the law to which we all are entitled, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City Field Office:
“Every individual has the right to occupy a home free from racial discrimination, yet the defendant targeted the victim for no other reason than the victim’s race.
The defendant’s actions directly undermined the victim’s right to reside in a community in Paola, Kansas, and to enjoy the protections afforded under the federal civil rights act.
The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for this type of fear and intimidation and are committed to protecting residents regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin or familial status.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.