JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in 2019 at a First Friday event.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 20-year-old Deon'te Copkney pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, the fatal shooting happened on Aug. 3, 2019 around 10 p.m. in the area of 18th Street and Main Street.
Police went there after receiving a shots fired call and, when they arrived, they found a female victim named Erin Langhofer. She was 25 years old.
Langhofer had been near food trucks on 18th Street and was not involved in any altercation prior to the shooting.
Officers then began a foot pursuit with three males who were running from the scene. One of those males dropped a gun before lying on the ground after he was ordered to stop running.
He identified himself Deon'te Copkney.
Later, the 9mm gun that Copkney dropped was confirmed to have fired the 9mm shell casings that were found near the shooting scene.
Copkney told detectives that he was the only one who had fired shots after he and others were in a physical altercation near the food trucks.
Copkney will be sentenced on July 23 of this year.
