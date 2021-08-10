KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, which he accidentally fired in a fatal shooting at the KC Zoo in 2020.

Anthony Meneses, 28, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to being being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police were called to the scene of an accidental shooting in a parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo on August 9, 2020. The victim had ben shot while he was sitting in the driver's seat of a car.

Meneses was sitting behind the driver's seat. He grabbed the gun, a Glock 9mm pistol, from the back pocket of the driver's seat when it accidentally fired. The bullet went through the driver's seat, striking the victim in the chest.

Sentencing has not yet been delivered.