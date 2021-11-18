KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who operates Kansas City Community Source, Inc. has been indicted for falsely claiming to employ convicted felons on court supervised release.
According to the Department of Justice, 50-year-old Michael A. Green was charged in a five-count indictment that was returned yesterday by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the indictment, various people under court-ordered supervision reported KCCS as their employer in order to fulfill their employment obligations. They provided paystubs. Then, officers called KCCS to conduct employment verification and Green told them that those individuals were employed by KCCS.
However, the indictment says KCCS did not in fact employ convicted felons.
Green allegedly created fake employment verification documents -- including paystubs -- and provided them to those under court supervision for a fee. Green also allegedly responded to calls and written inquiries from the federal probation officers, and falsely verified the supervisees’ employment with KCCS.
On top of that, the indictment says Green sold fraudulent documents, identifications, and state driver’s licenses.
Green is charged with:
- Three counts of making false statements to probation officers in relation to three separate individuals
- One count of transferring a false identification document (a fraudulent driver’s license)
- One count of providing false documents to a probation officer
