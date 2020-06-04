INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man convicted of an aggravated assault at the scene of the 2016 shooting death of Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Dave Melton is now in the Jackson County Jail, charged with murder in a shooting and crash from last week.
Daqon Sipple, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal crash that happened last Wednesday on U.S. 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue. Police said the crash happened after Sipple had fled the scene of a shooting on North Emery in which a woman said Sipple shot into her vehicle.
Independence police said Sipple ran a red light and hit a vehicle that was going south. The driver, Mari McElyea, died.
Sipple remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
Sipple is one of two men who were charged in a July 2016 incident that involved the fatal shooting of Melton, 46, who had responded to assist other officers in the search for drive-by shooting suspects. A man named Jamaal Lewis came up behind Melton, who was still in his vehicle, and fired several shots into the police car, killing the police captain.
Sipple, an alleged accomplice of Lewis, had been found and arrested by police 19 minutes before Melton was killed. Prosecutors said they charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer because he had a gun on him when he taken into custody, and the arresting officer felt threatened by it.
Sipple pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced later that year to 21 months in prison with the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was later released, but remained on probation.
