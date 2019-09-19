KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man on a stolen motorcycle is in custody after pointing a gun at a uniformed police officer in the Northland.
Kansas City police say the officer was driving in his personal vehicle. He was headed north on U.S. Highway 169 near Interstate 29 at 8 a.m. Thursday when the 27-year-old suspect pointed a gun at him.
The officer then radioed for help.
Several on-duty officers came, and the suspect sped off. Officers found him again on Parvin Road.
The suspect wrecked at Parvin Road and Chouteau Trafficway and ran from the scene.
Officers got him into custody after a short foot pursuit.
The suspect had minor injuries from the wreck and was taken to the hospital.
The suspect's gun had also been reported stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.