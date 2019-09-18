MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Queen is one of 63 dogs that are available for adoption at the Great Plains SPCA.
The difference between Queen and all the other dogs is that she’s been at the Great Plains SPCA for over a year. That’s why her best buddy moved in with her Wednesday morning and says he has no plans to leave until she finds her forever home.
“I’ve got my laptop, my desk, my lamp and I brought a plant in,” Scott Poore, who moved into the Great Plains SPCA with a shelter dog, said.
Poore will be sleeping in the enclosed dog run on a baby sized twin mattress until Queen finds a home. She came in more than 400 days ago. She been living behind a dumpster and had suffered an injury similar to a torn ACL. She had surgery and then she sat and waited and waited. Poore says at this point, it’s an emergency.
“It’s something I see in their eyes because this dog would jump up, get up on the window. Every time I came, she got so excited, but the last couple months she won’t even get out of bed,” Poore said.
Poore visits all the local shelters focusing on those who can’t seem to catch a break. Queen is at the top of his list.
“She keeps getting looked over and that’s the thing that’s driving me crazy," Poore said.
There’s absolutely no evidence Queen has ever had a home. But for whatever reason, that hasn’t stopped her from being a big fan of people.
“She gravitates towards humans, she loves people and especially people that give her a lot of attention,” Poore said.
Queen will need to meet any other dogs in the family first and is a little nervous around kids younger than about 8-years-old.
There’s an awful lot of love between Poore and Queen, but Poore will happily give up their weekly visits if he knows his Queen is with a family living like royalty.
“Honestly, she’s looking for a human best friend and that’s all she wants,” Poore said.
Queen isn’t the only dog up for adoption at the Great Plains SPCA, and for the month of September, a generous donor has agreed to match every donation that comes into the shelter.
