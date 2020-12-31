BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man suffered serious injures Thursday morning in a grain storage bin explosion south of Adrian, MO, according to the Bates County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews responded around 10:45 a.m. to the Adrian Co-op in response to calls of an explosion. When they arrived, they found an injured man and life-flighted him to a Kansas City hospital. No other injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff's Office.
There is no foul play connected to the explosion, and the incident is under investigation.
