KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A vehicle struck two pedestrians Saturday evening on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, police said.
Officers responding to the scene arrested the driver, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release. The westbound Cadillac sedan hit the man before turning southbound and striking the woman at about 7:20 p.m. It then crashed into a yard.
A 68-year-old Kansas City man died at the scene, police said.
Michelle "Micaela" Hernandez, 26, told The Kansas City Star she was walking down her street to get her oldest children for supper when she saw two men and a woman beating a man with a bat and shove. While she was on the phone with 911, she saw the woman get into a car and repeatedly run over the victim.
At one point, she said the woman in the car told her that the man had tried to rape her. "You could've called police," Hernandez replied. "Nobody deserves to die, regardless what they did."
Hernandez told the newspaper that the woman then got back in the car, ran the man over once more, and drove at her, running over her leg and knocking her into a porch.
