KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near 59th and Troost on Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the male victim walked into a gas station near the area after he was shot.
The victim collapsed outside of the gas station and was transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
On Monday, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Rodrick Taylor.
If you have any information about this case, contact the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.