OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Overland Park are investigating a homicide early Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park.
Officers say a man is dead after a shooting about 5:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of West 85th Street. Police say this is very unusual for this area.
According to police, neighbors heard a gun and saw two men run through the parking lot where the person was shot. They say witnesses saw two cars - a black and white sedan - speed off.
Police have not identified the suspects yet. The motive is also unknown.
Shawnee Mission West High School is nearby, but police say there is no threat to the school or the public
The shooting worried several neighbors who awoke to find a crime scene in the parking lot of the Greenbrier condominiums.
Audrey White saw police investigating when she walked her dog this morning. Her townhome faces the parking lot where police believe the shooting occurred.
"I've never even heard neighbors yelling at each other or a family fighting over here," she said. "It kind of shook me. I never thought something like that would happen here.
Brian Bishop, who also lives near the lot, said he woke up around the time the shooting happened, though he does not recall hearing the gunfire or the cars speeding away.
"I had police come to my door about 9am," he remembered. "I was wondering what was going on and they said someone was shot and didn't survive. Everything was taped off."
White said she was considering updating her unit's security.
"It's really awful," she said. "I think we're going to get some sort of a camera system now."
