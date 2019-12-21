KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police have identified a man killed in a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Calvin Booker, 31, was found dead inside his home in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine.
Police reported to the scene around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a male.
Officers were called to 35th and Bellefontaine for a shooting around 9:20 Saturday morning.
When they arrived on scene, they located a gun-shot victim. That victim was transported to a local hospital but died from injuries.
There was a male at the scene who had called 911. The calling party has been detained and is currently being questioned for possible involvement.
The investigation is on-going as to what led up to the shooting. If anyone has any information or saw anything that could help detectives, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
