PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: The Platte County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's fatality crash on Route 92 and Route 45.
Randy Dudley, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Two others were hurt in the wreck.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and occupants were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff's office states.
ORIGINAL STORY
Authorities are investigating after one person died in a vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Platte County officials were called to Route 92 and Route 45 just before 3 for a truck and car that had collided.
Authorities confirmed to KCTV5 News that one person has died as a result of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
