KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in Kansas City sent a man to the hospital, where he later died.
Kansas City officers responded at 2:20 a.m. to East 52nd Street and Olive Street on a domestic disturbance call involving a mother and child. While responding to the scene, police came across a man who walked out of the house with a knife. Officers shot the man after he refused to drop the knife, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, who is handling the investigation.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, police said.
The child at the scene is O.K., and there were no injuries reported other than the man shot by police. Police said there were other adults and children in the house.
Highway patrol public information officer Sgt. Bill Lowe said investigators are talking with eyewitnesses and still determining how many officers fired shots.
The officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.
